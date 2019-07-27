Simon Khouri remembered as beloved son who spread joy

Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember the 13-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

People who attended at Simon Khouri's funeral describe him as a joyful, talented boy with a memorable laugh.

Khouri was biking along Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard in Orléans to meet friends at a pool Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle. He died of his injuries in hospital.

A wreath that read "beloved son" was laid on the white casket that entered Saint Paul Syriac Catholic Church in Orléans for the service.

Family friend Fadi Hachem said Khouri was a "beautiful, ideal kid."

Fadi Hachem is a family friend of the Khouri family. He remembered Simon as a bright and happy boy. (Jean-François Poudrier/CBC)

"He was always active, bicycling, doing sport. He was probably the nicest and everybody knows him. He's a very calm kid," Hachem said after the service.

"He left scars in all of our hearts. I think it's a catastrophe that hit the whole community. It's a catastrophe that hit the parents."

Classmates Jude Alkateb and Elias Ginblat said Khouri was a caring friend.

Jude Alkateb said Khouri was a friendly, outgoing boy and a talented artist. (Jean-François Poudrier/CBC)

"I remember his laugh. It's just the best thing ever. Whenever he laughed I'll always remember that," said Alkateb.

Ginblat said Khouri was someone who spread happiness.

"He could bring joy to anybody he saw and put a smile on a random person's face."

Fatal collision still under investigation

Ottawa police are still investigating Tuesday's collision. No charges have been laid.

Khouri's death has raised concerns about cyclist safety in the east Ottawa community, and has prompted a call from activists and family friends for improvements to streets in the area.

A ghost bike went up on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard near the Highway 174 overpass, the site of Tuesday's collision. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Hachem, the friend of the family, said it has taken too long for improvements to be made to intersections in the neighbourhood. He said he that he doesn't want Simon's death to be part of a statistic.

"We want to make sure that doesn't happen to someone else. That's probably the best we can do at this point," he said.

City works on intersections

Orléans Coun. Matthew Luloff announced on Facebook Thursday that improvements were being made to several intersections in the area to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

City crews are cutting back shrubs to improve sight lines, and repainting road markings.

Workers have cut back shrubs along a sidewalk leading up to the westbound on-ramp for Highway 174 off Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard. (CBC News)

In an email Friday, Ottawa traffic services director Phil Landry wrote that the city's fatal collision review committee is scheduled to meet next week to review Tuesday's crash and "determine if there are any engineering, enforcement and education recommendations that can be made to improve safety."