Significant snowfall coming Thursday evening
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Ottawa Thursday evening, Environment Canada says.

City could see 10 to 15 cm of snow, Environment Canada says

Ottawa may get up to 15 centimetres starting Thursday evening. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The city will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow beginning late in the day, Environment Canada stated in a special weather statement Wednesday.  

A low of –9 C can be expected Thursday night. The snow is expected to end by Friday morning.

Motorists beware: the snowy conditions may affect your drive home Thursday, and will almost certainly slow the Friday morning commute.

