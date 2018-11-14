Significant snowfall coming Thursday evening

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Ottawa Thursday evening.

The city will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow beginning late in the day, Environment Canada stated in a special weather statement Wednesday.

A low of –9 C can be expected Thursday night. The snow is expected to end by Friday morning.

Motorists beware: the snowy conditions may affect your drive home Thursday, and will almost certainly slow the Friday morning commute.