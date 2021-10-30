Ottawa police investigate possible shooting at McNabb Recreation Centre

Ottawa police say they are investigating property damage that might have been caused by a firearm at the McNabb Recreation Centre at 180 Percy Street.

On Friday night Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tweeted he was "troubled" that a shooting occurred outside a "vaccination clinic" at the McNabb centre. He later corrected that tweet to say it was near a vaccine distribution centre.

The centre distributes items such as syringes, cotton balls and personal protective equipment to clinics, but not the actual vaccines, according to Ottawa Public Health. There is no public access to the facility.

"We're lucky there were no injuries — but I'm thinking about our staff members who were present and playing a key role vaccinating our residents," Watson wrote.

The McNabb centre has also been used as a pop-up COVID-19 testing site throughout the pandemic. On Friday it was open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Police said they responded to the property damage call around 7:10 p.m. They did not confirm whether or not the damage was related to Ottawa Public Health's activities on the site.

Paramedics confirmed to CBC they did not attend the scene.

The City will not be commenting further as police are still investigating, according to a statement from the mayor's press secretary, Patrick Champagne.