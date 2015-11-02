Gunshots strike Orléans homes

No one was injured when gunshots struck two homes in Orléans Thursday night, Ottawa police said.

Police were called to Duclos Avenue near the intersection of Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Innes Road around 9:45 p.m.

Officers found two bullet holes in the front door of one home, and evidence that another shot had passed through the home and struck another one behind it.

Guns and gangs investigators believe it was a targeted shooting. There was no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.