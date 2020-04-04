Skip to Main Content
Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19
Ottawa

Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Van Leeuwen Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Store closed for thorough cleaning overnight but reopened Saturday

CBC News ·
Within a week, two employees at Ottawa Shoppers Drug Mart stores have tested positive for COVID-19. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Van Leeuwen Centre in Kanata has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased disinfectant protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," wrote Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for Loblaw Companies Limited, Shoppers Drug Mart's parent company.

The store was closed overnight for a thorough cleaning and reopened Saturday.

Thomas said the employee last worked there on March 25 and employees who "worked closely" with the employee are now in self-isolation at home.

"The risk to any customers in the store remains very low," she wrote.

Last weekend, the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Merivale Mall, on Ottawa's west side, closed for cleaning after an employee there tested positive for the virus.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now