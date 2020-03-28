Shoppers Drug Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Shoppers Drug Mart in the Merivale Mall was temporarily closed Friday evening after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, located on Ottawa's west side, reopened Saturday morning after being sanitized.

According to an email sent to customers, any employees who worked closely with the infected person are now at home and self-isolating.

"We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," wrote Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart's parent company.

Thomas said they take customers' safety "very seriously" and that anyone with concerns should contact local public health officials.

"[T]he risk to customers who are shopping in our stores remains very low," she wrote.

106 cases as of Saturday

A spokesperson for Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the health authority does not provide additional details about individual confirmed cases for privacy reasons.

OPH is recommending people practice social distancing as they have "laboratory confirmation" of COVID-19 spreading through the community.

As of Saturday, the health authority was reporting 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.