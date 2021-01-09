Bullet fired at Lowertown home narrowly missed person inside, police say

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a bullet was fired Friday night through the window of a Lowertown home, narrowly missing someone inside.

In a Saturday afternoon media release, police said shots were fired on the 300 block of York Street at around 11:20 p.m. the night before.

While police believe the shooting was targeted, they said the person who was almost hit was not the intended target.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating.