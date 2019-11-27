Man killed in south Ottawa shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in south Ottawa Wednesday afternoon

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m., near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Woodbury Crescent in the city's Greenboro neighbourhood, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

Police received "multiple" 911 calls and once on scene found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, said Const. Amy Gagnon.

The Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of the shooting investigation. The male has succumbed to his injuries. <br>No further details available at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>” <a href="https://t.co/PjXKVGbPdr">https://t.co/PjXKVGbPdr</a> —@OttawaPolice

Paramedics said the man's injuries were life-threatening, and he had to be resuscitated as he was being rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre.

The man was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No one in custody

As of 4 p.m., roads were still closed near the scene of the investigation, which has been taken over by the force's major crime unit.

No one is currently in custody, Gagnon told CBC News.

"There's a lot of officers [involved] and they're speaking with witnesses. There's just a lot of steps to be taken. It's the early, early stages of the investigation right now," she said.

Anyone with information can call the unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

The police service's major crime unit has now taken over the investigation. (Jacques Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Nearby Robert Bateman Public School delayed its normal 3 p.m. dismissal because of the police response, according to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

The board said students would be sent home on buses at about 3:50 p.m. and those who walk home would be looked after until their parents come get them.