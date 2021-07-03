Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man taken to hospital following Sandy Hill shooting

A man was taken in for surgery after being shot in the Sandy Hill area. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m.

A man was brought to the hospital for surgery following a Friday night shooting in Sandy Hill. His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.

