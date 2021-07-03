Man taken to hospital following Sandy Hill shooting
A man was taken in for surgery after being shot in the Sandy Hill area. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m.
A man was taken in for surgery after being shot in the Sandy Hill area.
The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.