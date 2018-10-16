Skip to Main Content
Man shot off Richmond Road in west Ottawa

Ottawa police investigate a shooting in the area of Richmond Road and Dumaurier Avenue Oct. 16, 2018. (CBC)

A man was shot near Richmond Road and Dumaurier Avenue west of Ottawa's core early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police said they were called to the area at about 1 a.m.

The victim is in hospital, officers said, but didn't want to comment further on his injuries or if there had been any arrests.

The investigation continues.

Police were checking a car inside the taped-off investigation area. (CBC)
