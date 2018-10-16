Man shot off Richmond Road in west Ottawa
A man was shot near Richmond Road and Dumaurier Avenue west of Ottawa's core early Tuesday morning.
Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital
Ottawa police said they were called to the area at about 1 a.m.
The victim is in hospital, officers said, but didn't want to comment further on his injuries or if there had been any arrests.
The investigation continues.