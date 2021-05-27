Man found dead with gunshot wound in Gloucester
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car in Gloucester Wednesday evening. The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating.
Homicide unit investigating death of 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf
Ottawa police officers discovered his body in a silver sedan on Palmerston Drive, near the intersection of the Aviation Parkway and Ogilvie Road, around 8:40 p.m.
Police believe 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf of Ottawa was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5493.