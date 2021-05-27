Man found dead with gunshot wound in Gloucester

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Gloucester Wednesday evening.

Ottawa police officers discovered his body in a silver sedan on Palmerston Drive, near the intersection of the Aviation Parkway and Ogilvie Road, around 8:40 p.m.

Ottawa police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf. His body was found inside a silver sedan on Palmerston Drive. (CBC)

Police believe 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf of Ottawa was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5493.