Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Gloucester

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car in Gloucester Wednesday evening. The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating.

Homicide unit investigating death of 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf

Shaamini Yogaretnam · CBC News ·
Ottawa police investigate a shooting on Palmerston Drive in the eastern community of Gloucester the evening of May 26, 2021. (CBC)

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Gloucester Wednesday evening.

Ottawa police officers discovered his body in a silver sedan on Palmerston Drive, near the intersection of the Aviation Parkway and Ogilvie Road, around 8:40 p.m.

Ottawa police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf. His body was found inside a silver sedan on Palmerston Drive. (CBC)

Police believe 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf of Ottawa was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 extension 5493.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaamini Yogaretnam

CBC Ottawa reporter

Shaamini Yogaretnam is CBC Ottawa's justice, crime and police reporter. She has spent nearly a decade covering crime in the nation's capital. You can reach her at shaamini.yogaretnam@cbc.ca or 613-220-2486.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now