Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Teen dies in hospital after being shot

Ottawa police are investigating what led to 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi getting shot and being taken to The Ottawa Hospital's General campus Tuesday, where he died of his injuries.

Victim is 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man has died after he was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Feb. 14, 2023. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating what led to 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi getting shot and being taken to The Ottawa Hospital's General campus on Tuesday, where he died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 7 p.m., police said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

They suggested the shooting happened on Station Boulevard just north of the General campus.

Police did not give any information about arrests or suspects.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now