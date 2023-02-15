Teen dies in hospital after being shot
Ottawa police are investigating what led to 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi getting shot and being taken to The Ottawa Hospital's General campus Tuesday, where he died of his injuries.
Victim is 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi, police say
Officers were called to the hospital just before 7 p.m., police said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.
They suggested the shooting happened on Station Boulevard just north of the General campus.
Police did not give any information about arrests or suspects.