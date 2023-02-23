Youth charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after 18-year-old Omar Al-Khalidi was shot and killed on Feb. 14, Ottawa police say.

The accused's name is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Al-Khalidi was shot and taken to The Ottawa Hospital's General campus on Feb. 14, where he died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 7 p.m., police said at the time.

They suggested the shooting happened on Station Boulevard, just north of the General campus. The scene is about five kilometres southeast of the city core.

After announcing that an arrest had been made, police thanked the public for its assistance.

"Homicide investigations are often complex and challenging, and the assistance of the community is necessary," the news release said.

No other details were provided.