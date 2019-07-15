Police investigate shooting in city's south end
Ottawa police are trying to figure out who shot a man found injured in the city's south end Saturday night.
No arrests after man, 22, found with gunshot wounds Saturday night
Officers were called to the area of Ted Grant Private near Hunt Club and Conroy roads just before 9 p.m.
The 22-year-old victim's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Nobody has been arrested.
The Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is looking for witnesses and asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 extension 5050.