Police investigate shooting in city's south end

Ottawa police are trying to figure out who shot a man found injured in the city's south end Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Ted Grant Private near Hunt Club and Conroy roads just before 9 p.m.

The 22-year-old victim's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Nobody has been arrested.

The Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is looking for witnesses and asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 extension 5050.