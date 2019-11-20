Skip to Main Content
Man critically injured in shooting on Meadowlands Drive
Ottawa

Man critically injured in shooting on Meadowlands Drive

A man was shot and critically injured on Meadowlands Drive near Merivale Road early Wednesday morning.

Victim taken to hospital in critical condition

CBC News ·

A man was shot and critically injured on Meadowlands Drive west of central Ottawa early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Meadowlands east of Merivale Road.

Ottawa police said the shooting does not pose any danger to the public. 

They did not share any other details, including about arrests or suspects.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|