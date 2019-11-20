Man critically injured in shooting on Meadowlands Drive
Victim taken to hospital in critical condition
A man was shot and critically injured on Meadowlands Drive west of central Ottawa early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Meadowlands east of Merivale Road.
Ottawa police said the shooting does not pose any danger to the public.
They did not share any other details, including about arrests or suspects.