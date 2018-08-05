2 arrested after shots fired at Heatherington Road home

Ottawa police have arrested two men after shots were fired Saturday morning at a home on Heatherington Road.

Officers received calls about a man firing shots at around 10 a.m., according to an Ottawa Police Service news release.

By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. Police said they did discover shell casings and bullet holes in the building's walls and windows, however.

No injuries were reported.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, police found a vehicle they suspected to be connected with the shooting.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a 9-mm handgun, police said.

Two men were arrested and are likely to face weapons charges, according to the release.