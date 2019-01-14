New
One man taken to hospital in Britannia shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the 100-block of Doane Street that sent one man to hospital.
Police said they were holding the scene as of 10 p.m. Monday
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.
Paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to the Ottawa Civic hospital trauma centre with gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
Police said no suspects are in custody and the guns and gangs unit is investigating.