2 men shot in west Ottawa, say police

Two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in west Ottawa on Monday evening, Ottawa police say.

The shooting took place on the 100 block of Boyce Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.

Two men, one 23 the other 34, were found shot, said police. One is in hospital in serious condition, the other is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.