New
Police investigating Barrhaven shooting
Shell casings found on street, bullets found lodged in a home
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting they say happened early Saturday morning on a Barrhaven Street.
Officers were called to Bartley Crescent around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Officers found shell casings in the area and bullets lodged in a home.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Police said this is the 66th shooting in Ottawa this year. There were a total of 69 shootings in 2017.