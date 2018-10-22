Police investigating Barrhaven shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting they say happened early Saturday morning on a Barrhaven Street.

Officers were called to Bartley Crescent around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the area and bullets lodged in a home.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police said this is the 66th shooting in Ottawa this year. There were a total of 69 shootings in 2017.