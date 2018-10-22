Skip to Main Content
Police investigating Barrhaven shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting they say happened early Saturday morning on a Barrhaven Street

Shell casings found on street, bullets found lodged in a home

Police found bullets lodged into a home on Bartley Crescent. (CBC)

Officers were called to Bartley Crescent around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the area and bullets lodged in a home.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police said this is the 66th shooting in Ottawa this year. There were a total of 69 shootings in 2017.

