1 person critically injured in south Ottawa shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in south Ottawa that sent one person to hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2000 block of Banff Avenue, not far from Bank Street and Walkley Road, at about 12:40 p.m., paramedics said.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

