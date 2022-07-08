Murder charge laid in Banff Avenue homicide

A 23-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in a south Ottawa Community Housing neighbourhood.

Chawn Lemieux appeared in court Friday on one count of second-degree murder and was remanded into custody, Ottawa police said in a media release.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on Banff Avenue, just steps away from the Banff Avenue Community House, which offers year-round programming for children and other essential services.

The victim, 24-year-old Abdulhamid Haji Ragab, was rushed to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition. Police confirmed Thursday that he had died.

Almost exactly 24 hours later, another man was shot and critically injured in another Ottawa Community Housing neighbourhood on Ritchie Street.

Police have said there's no indication the two shootings are connected.