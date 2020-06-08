Police in eastern Ontario are searching for a man after a shooting and a fire in the village of Parham, Ont., approximately 60 kilometres north of Kingston, Ont.

The Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a release that officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

OPP said one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fire that started at a house had spread to a nearby church and had caused extensive damage, police said.

Several homes in the village were evacuated as a precaution and Highway 38 was closed in the Parham area, with police setting up roadblocks. Highway 38 has since reopened.

Mayor Frances Smith of Central Frontenac township, where Parham is located, said the owner of the burning home shot at a firefighter who was responding. Smith said the person also shot at a bystander, who was grazed by a bullet.

Smith said the church affected by the fire is St. James Anglican Church on Highway 38. The church is more than 100 years old.

Suspect likely still in area, police say

Police are searching for a suspect named Brian Daniel Mosher, 42, a resident of Central Frontenac, Ont., and are advising anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

Mosher is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 255 pounds, with grey hair. Mosher was last seen wearing a black shirt and beige shorts.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said it is not known if Mosher is using a vehicle because the vehicles he normally has access to are accounted for.

"As far as we know, he most likely would still be in that area, but everybody should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," said Dickson.