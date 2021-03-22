'Large feeling of loss': 70 Sheraton Ottawa Hotel workers losing jobs even post-pandemic

A banquet chef employed by the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel for 15 years was blindsided when her union told her in mid-March that she and dozens of others won't be returning to their jobs once the hospitality industry recovers from the pandemic.

Julie Borris says the decision, involving a total of 70 fellow employees who were already on layoff, is difficult to hear from a hotel where she proudly worked for more than a decade, the same place that hosted her own wedding reception.

Unite Here Local 261, which represents city hospitality workers, also says it was caught off guard by the hotel's decision to terminate the workers it had laid off. The two sides had been in talks to extend recall rights, the union says.

This is not how you treat your family. - Julie Borris, laid-off banquet chef

Borris says she only received a termination letter from the hotel on Monday, more than a week after she was informed by her union.

"There's a large feeling of loss," she told CBC News on Sunday. "Where do I go from here?"

Melissa Sobers, a researcher for Local 261, said the collective agreement allows for recall rights for up to 52 weeks, meaning employees could return to work once conditions improve.

Sobers said the union had been in negotiations with local management to extend that timeline, something other hotels have agreed to do.

However, Local 261 was told employees would be let go instead.

"They're very troubled that this company considers them a family and referred to them as such for so many years – with some people dedicating 20, 30 years of their lives to this company — has decided to just, overnight, terminate everyone," said Sobers.

According to the union representing city hospitality workers, the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel won't be bringing back employees laid off during the pandemic. (Joseph Tunney/CBC )

While Sheraton carries the branding of Marriott Hotels, according to Marriott, the hotel is run by Keck Seng Group, an overseas management company. Marriott advised CBC News to contact the franchise company directly.

Neither Keck Seng Group nor local hotel management responded to a CBC News request for comment.

Sobers said the timing of the terminations is surprising, with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout meaning the industry could soon see businesses reopening.

"I really hope … this is not some sort of way to get rid of oldtime workers, long-time workers," she said.

"I definitely hope that they realize the dedication put into making sure this hotel has been successful over the years."

Laid-off workers need support,' says MPP

NDP MPP Joel Harden, who represents Ottawa Centre, said people will remember how companies treated their employees in "good, family-supporting jobs" during the pandemic.

Borris, shown during her 15-year tenure at the hotel, said recently that getting notice she's being let go was difficult to hear from a hotel that referred to its staff as family. (Submitted by Julie Borris )

Sobers said the majority of employees losing their jobs are women and people of colour.

"I would certainly tell people to stay away," said Harden. "I think if the manager needs that message, they should be staying away from the Sheraton right now.

"But the workers who are laid off — most of whom are laid off in this facility right now — they need our support."

I'm outraged that the Sheraton Hotel Ottawa, owned by a multinational investment holding company, is terminating 75 of its workers, 25% of whom have over two decades of seniority. <br><br>I've written <a href="https://twitter.com/sheratonhotels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sheratonhotels</a> urging them to extend their workers' recall rights. <a href="https://t.co/BmxoQ0ZprB">pic.twitter.com/BmxoQ0ZprB</a> —@JoelHardenONDP

Borris said she's reconsidering whether she wants to pursue another career in the culinary industry or return to school to learn new skills.

Above everything, the mother to three young girls said it's the lack of direct communication from the company that once called her family that angers her the most.

"This is not how you treat your family."