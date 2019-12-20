ByWard Market injection site faces 'another winter in the trailer'

A ByWard Market supervised injection site housed in a converted construction trailer will not be moving into a permanent home until sometime next year.

Operators of the site, located in the parking lot of the Shepherds of Good Hope on Murray Street, had hoped to move into a permanent facility in the basement of the shelter by the end of the year.

Staff began taking clients in November 2017 because of the increase in opioid overdoses, and the trailer was supposed to have been a stopgap measure.

However, "everything got put on standby" during the 2018 Ontario general election, which saw power swing to Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives, said Louise Beaudoin, nurse co-ordinator with Ottawa Inner City Health.

"When we changed governments ... everything got put on hold," said Beaudoin, who manages the Murray Street site.

"And then it took a couple of months before everything went back into action, and then we got the official, 'Yeah, you can go ahead.'"

'A trailer's a trailer'

All of the funding for the move did come through after the election, and the temporary site remained open the whole time, said Beaudoin.

But the delay means they'll be spending "another winter in the trailer," she added.

"We were disappointed, because a trailer's a trailer. It would be nice to have a nice place and a warmer place for the clients," said Beaudoin.

Louise Beaudoin says that while the supervised injection site's move has been pushed back until mid-2020, she can at least see the 'light at the end of the tunnel.' (Radio-Canada)

In July, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced funding for the permanent site, citing her government's "promise to make mental health and addictions a priority."

The temporary site in the trailer, which has 13 booths and serves between 160 and 180 people every day, is expected to move to the new permanent location by the end of May or early June.

Beaudoin said she can finally see "light at the end of the tunnel."

"There's no really private space. So it's hard to build bonds with the clients ... when we come into the new site, we'll have a little mini-office that we can actually sit with the clients, we can talk with them, and then offer all of these services," said Beaudoin.

Twice as many needed

The permanent site and the services it provides are much needed, according to Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.

"We have seriously underestimated the need for consumption spaces in the city," said Boyd.

"We could double the number of spaces here, and probably still feel like we don't have enough ... to keep people safe."