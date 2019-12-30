From helping the needy to getting down on one knee

The chance to fall in love is not part of the pitch to volunteer at a shelter, but a newly engaged couple say they did just that at Ottawa's Shepherds of Good Hope.

Jenn Farella, 26, was working on Christmas Eve last year when she met another volunteer, 28-year-old Damien Johnson — the man who'd eventually steal her heart.

"I went there that day just to volunteer and give back to the community on Christmas Eve," she told Ottawa Morning Monday. "One of the first people I ran into was Damien."

Farella was trying to figure out how to work an industrial toaster on her first day. Johnson, in his second week of volunteering, had already worked toast duty and offered to help.

Something about him kept Farella interested.

"His presence was just so positive," she said.

"I thought, 'Christmas Eve, what's he doing here today? He must be a good guy.'"

Johnson, who started at the shelter because he wants to be a police officer and needed community experience, said Shepherds of Good Hope holds a special place for him since meeting Farella.

He proposed to her in the summer.

While many people at the shelter were seemingly unaware of the romance blossoming in the background, other volunteers and especially one staff member were rooting for the duo, Johnson said.

"Word just spread like wildfire," he said.

Lesson learned

The two have continued to volunteer after the engagement.

For Farella, the place she met her future husband tells her something about how to approach life in general.

"It brings that message full circle to me," she said.

"If you give back and you're good to other people, and you connect — that will come back to you."

Their wedding is planned for August 2020.