'We will get you a bed,' councillor vows as shelters pause admissions

With Ottawa in the grip of a cold snap and four overnight shelters turning away new clients, one city councillor is vowing no one in need of a bed will be denied a warm place to sleep.

"We really don't want people out in the cold," Orléans Coun. Matthew Luloff, who sits on the city's community and protective services committee, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday. "We want to take care of you."

In the wake of multiple cases of COVID-19 at local shelters, the Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre, Shepherds of Good Hope, Cornerstone Housing for Women and The Ottawa Mission have all paused intakes in an effort to prevent further spread of the illness.

According to a joint news release, further testing is planned at all emergency shelters in the upcoming days.

Luloff said people can still visit one of the city's three respite centres at Tom Brown Arena, Bernard Grandmaitre and St. Paul's Eastern United Church. While the centres don't offer overnight accommodation, people can warm up and get something to eat while staff try to find them somewhere else to sleep.

Luloff didn't say where those alternative beds might be.

"The bottom line is, you do not have to sleep in the cold. We will get you a bed," he promised.

Luloff said outreach teams are actively looking for people who may need help finding a place to stay, but who haven't come asking yet.

Anyone who has contracted COVID-19 can stay at one of the city's two isolation centres: Dempsey Community Centre on Russell Road for men, and 240 Friel St. in Lowertown for women.

"We are also looking to expand that capacity as well," Luloff said, adding that vaccinating people in "congregate settings" is the city's "next priority."