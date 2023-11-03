Response to winter homelessness now includes bunk beds, potentially a giant tent

Homeless people looking to escape the cold may find themselves sleeping on bunk beds in community centres or inside a big military-style tent this winter.

Councillors told city staff Wednesday to pursue those two ideas with shelter demand expected to overwhelm available space in emergency shelters in the coming months.

In addition to bunk beds, city council approved a motion that gives staff the authority to "actively advance the option" of one or more "sprung structures." Coun. Laura Dudas, chair of the community services committee, described that as essentially a "tent-like facility."

"It's quite large," she said. "They use it in some military procedures. They're very sturdy. It is truly a temporary measure. It would give people heat, space, we could put resources within it."

Dudas said the structures could be used for community events, which means they could still be used once the crisis subsides. Still, the motion gave staff the authority to pursue temporary facilities to deal with expected shelter pressures "for the coming years."

The city has already scoured its own facilities to find space for the expected surge of demand, and is moving to convert the Heron Road Community Centre into a makeshift shelter this month.

That's expected to add space for 200 people. But Dudas fears it might not be enough, with an estimated 260 people sleeping outside in the winter. More people are expected to arrive as migrants put additional pressure on shelter capacity.

Councillors approved another motion to add still more beds to makeshift shelters, including Heron Road and existing facilities at Bernard Grandmaître Arena and Dempsey Community Centre. Both now use cots. Going forward, staff will use bunk beds to fit in more people — if needed.

Council told staff to use that option first before taking any other capacity measures "to the extent that ensures safety for clients and staff."

Not sure exactly how much space this will add

Together, Dudas said the moves will make a difference, though it isn't yet certain how many more spaces they'll create.

"We do know that it will increase our capacity significantly," she said. "We are looking at every opportunity to add space, just in case. We wouldn't want to be behind the eight ball. This is really about people's lives and their safety."

Staff will also try to find locations for 24-hour warming spaces and lobby other levels of government for more funding to support migrants. Coun. Ariel Troster, who moved the latter motion, said as many as three quarters of those staying at the city's makeshift emergency shelters are newcomers to Canada.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said there's no question migration is a major factor in the homelessness crisis and he's in regular talks to seek help.

"It's added to the numbers, and so we need support in particular from the federal government," he said.

Sutcliffe also said it will take time to find a sustainable solution to the homelessness crisis by building supportive, transitional and affordable housing. In the meantime, he said, there's a crisis that needs action now.

"The numbers have been growing very rapidly, so we need to be ready for anything," he said. "We're taking every step we can to make sure there are as many options available to us as possible to provide shelter to people who are vulnerable.

"This is an emergency and it requires an emergency response."