Fire rips through warehouse on Sheffield Road
Ottawa

Large plumes of dark grey smoke are billowing from a warehouse on Sheffield Road in Ottawa Tuesday evening.

CBC News ·
A warehouse on Sheffield Road has partially collapsed during a fire Tuesday evening. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Large plumes of dark grey smoke are billowing from a warehouse on Sheffield Road at Walkley Road in Ottawa Tuesday evening.

The fire at 2870 Sheffield Rd. is in an industrial area just west of Highway 417.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Any residents in the immediate area should stay inside, keep doors and windows closed and shut off ventilation if they can smell the smoke, Ottawa fire said. 

"Air quality control checks are being undertaken at this time by specialized equipment," said the release.

In images shared on Twitter, Ottawa Fire Services photographer Scott Stilborn said there has been a partial collapse of the roof and part of the rear wall of the building.

Ottawa fire says it's received numerous calls from concerned residents who could see the smoke from across town.

No injuries have been reported and there's no estimate of damages yet, Ottawa fire said. 

An Ottawa fire investigator is still determining what caused the fire.  

