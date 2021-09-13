Ottawa police no longer suspect foul play in death of man found at recycling plant
Police awaiting deceased man's toxicology test results
Ottawa police say they no longer believe there was foul play involved in the death of a man whose remains were found at a recycling plant on Sheffield Road on Friday.
Police were called on Friday afternoon to the Cascades Recovery recycling centre at 2811 Sheffield Rd., just off Walkley Road near Highway 417, after a human leg was found at the facility, sources said.
Over the weekend, police found more remains and said they were investigating the death as suspicious.
They identified the deceased man as 58-year-old James Macauley Teasdale.
After the results of a post-mortem exam, police said in a press release Monday they no longer believe the death to be criminally suspicious.
While police await the results of toxicology tests from the Centre of Forensic Sciences, the homicide unit will remain the lead on the investigation, the release said.
