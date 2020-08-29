Shed fire set by children sends 3 to hospital

Three people were brought to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation after a shed was set on fire by a group of children in Gatineau's Aylmer sector.

Firefighters responded to the call at Lyse Daniels Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The fire was started in the backyard of a semi-detached house before spreading to another nearby shed.

Heat from the fire damaged the facades of six nearby buildings and three families were forced to leave their homes. It's estimated the fire caused approximately $55,000 in damages.

Gatineau police have met with witnesses and determined the fire wasn't started intentionally.