'She could find good in everything': Philanthropist Barbara McInnes dies at 77

One of Ottawa's most respected philanthropists is being remembered for her lifetime of community service.

Barbara McInnes, the long-time president of the Ottawa Community Foundation and a member of the Order of Canada, died Friday at the age of 77.

McInnes had battled colon cancer for several months, and died Friday with her family by her side.

"Her entire life was never about herself. It was about helping others," said her daughter, Leah McInnes-Eustace.

Even in her last days, McInnes would flip the conversation and ask others how they were doing, her daughter said.

Focusing on others was something she made a point of embracing throughout her professional career, said McInnes-Eustace.

"She loved that work. She never once complained. She talked about it and shared stories about it over the dinner table. She would talk about the people she met and would just smile."

Ran foundation for 27 years

Alongside her father, McInnes helped launch the Ottawa Community Foundation in 1987. She took over as president four years later, and held the role for 27 years before retiring in 2014.

In addition to being appointed to the Order of Canada, McInnes received numerous accolades throughout her life, including a lifetime achievement award earlier this year from the Ottawa chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

She served as the president of the board of the Ottawa School of Art and was a board member for many other organizations, including Carleton University. She also volunteered with the United Way.

McInnes is survived by her husband Glenn of 57 years and her two daughters, Leah McInnes-Eustace and Emily McInnes. (Leah McInnes-Eustace)

"Barbara McInnes has worked tirelessly to enhance the culture of philanthropy in Ottawa and beyond," her Order of Canada citation reads.

While her mother's accomplishments can easily be looked up, McInnes-Eustace said she wanted people to know about the things that can't be searched online.

For instance, McInnes started every day with a cup of coffee, would dance anywhere she could, and loved to play Scrabble with her husband and high-school sweetheart Glenn, whom she'd been married to for 57 years.

"I'd love people to remember her for her giant smile. Her kindness. Her positivity," McInnes-Eustace said.

"She could find good in everything and everybody. I would love for that to be her legacy."