She beat cancer and a fear of dying. Now she's tackling her fear of snakes

To mark the 10-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis, Ottawa survivor Jen Mielke recently arranged for a photo shoot — a celebration of the life she preserved and a nod to the battle she'd fought.

But it wasn't enough. Mielke wanted to kick it up a notch.

"I decided I wanted to do something a little bit different and I asked [the photographer] if I could do the shoot holding a snake," she said in an interview on Ottawa Morning.

The idea was simple.

After facing the very real fear that she could lose her life, she wanted to tackle another: "An irrational fear of snakes," said Mielke.

Ottawa Morning 6:48 She beat cancer. Now she's beating her fear of snakes on the anniversary of her diagnosis Jen Mielke, 49, was first diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago. To mark the anniversary, she took her photo shoot to new heights by including a snake.

On Sept. 6, Mielke arrived at the photographer's home studio with a relative, who happens to own a red corn snake named Felicity.

The resulting images are a collection of artful poses: in some, Mielke is reposed, serene and seemingly unbothered by the snake draped over her body; in others Mielke is visibly disturbed by the reptile slithering near her face. She grimaces and winces.

"I think those photos are hilarious," she said. "There's one photo where they had just plopped the snake in my arms and it was this nervous-laughter fear."

When Jen Mielke booked a photoshoot to mark the 10-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis, she wanted to kick it up notch. So she decided to conquer her fear of snakes. (Laura Collins)

2 cancer diagnoses

Mielke can recall the first time she was diagnosed in 2013 like it was yesterday.

"I remember where I was sitting in the doctor's office. I remember exactly how she said it," said Mielke who works as a student recruiter.

"It was quite terrifying at the beginning," said photographer and close friend Laura Collins, who was there the day Mielke first got the news. "I lost my own mom to cancer … so I was devastated."

Jen Mielke's friend and photographer, Laura Collins, documented many parts of Mielke's cancer journey, including the day she had her head shaved in the hospital bathroom. (Laura Collins)

Over the years, Collins documented much of her friend's cancer journey and treatments, and was there when Mielke decided to shave off her hair.

"A mutual friend of ours who is a hairstylist, we went to the hospital to see [Mielke] and we went to the hospital bathroom and we shaved her head and we took some photos," said Collins. "She had a moment. She shed a few tears and then she was like, 'You know what? This looks bad ass.'"

After that first round of treatment, Mielke was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time a few years later. She had a double mastectomy in December 2016.

When Mielke recently suggested she include a snake in her photo shoot, Collins was quick to jump on board.

"Her having battled cancer and beating that, she was one of the strongest people I've ever met," said Collins.

Mielke said cancer has changed her outlook on life.

"You re-look at your relationships with your loved ones. You look at what your priorities are. You look at moving forward with gratitude."

As for the photo shoot with the snake, it's helped with her phobia — at least a little.

"I no longer run away from them screaming," she said.