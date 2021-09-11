Shawville Fair attendees warned of COVID-19 exposure

People who attended a popular western Quebec fair last weekend are being warned by the local health authority that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a letter from the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO), there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Shawville Fair on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The letter, dated Sept. 10, was shared on the fair's Facebook page.

Algonquin Anishnabeg Nation Tribal Council Grand Chief John Boudrias, who died earlier this week, performed at the fair for an Indigenous People's Day event on Sept. 4.

The grand chief said in Facebook posts leading up to his death that he was battling a lung infection and was waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test.

CISSSO is asking everyone who was on the entertainment stage last Saturday get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

Anyone else who attended should monitor for symptoms until Sept. 18.