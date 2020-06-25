In a highly unusual move, the Glebe BIA is asking Ottawa city council to remove the area councillor from its board of directors, explaining that the current arrangement is "not working in the best interests" of its members.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard was appointed by council 19 months ago to sit on the Glebe BIA's board of directors. All business improvement area boards must have at least one member appointed by the municipality.

"There was agreement amongst the board that we need more consistent reporting from the city and a more fulsome commitment to our organization," the Glebe BIA said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The current arrangement was not working in the best interests of our members."

The BIA said it will now ask city council to remove Menard and appoint a new delegate to the board to act as a liaison between the BIA and the city.

Street parking controversy

In an interview with CBC, Menard said he suspected the move was due to his efforts last month to block off some street parking on Bank Street to allow pedestrians and cyclists more room to practise physical distancing, which upset some business owners.

At the time, Menard said he'd received hundreds of emails in support of the closure from residents and employees of area businesses. But others said they didn't want to lose parking space in front of their businesses, fearing it could hinder curbside pickups and deliveries during the pandemic.

"This has come as a surprise to me," said Menard about the board's statement.

"The BIA hasn't given me the reasoning for requesting this, but I do suspect it's because they disagree with my response to the hundreds of my residents that were emailing and asking for space for physical distancing during the height of the COVID-19."

Menard said he would have been happy to remain on the BIA's board, and said he thought he had good relations with other members.

"I had good relationships with them. There were a couple of things that came up around the public process for Lansdowne, of course, and then the COVID-19 pandemic ... we disagreed on those policies around those, but other than that, I can't think of another area where we disagreed."

The BIA declined an interview, but in a statement said it still plans to "work collaboratively with the Capital Ward Councillor and his office to support the area's economic well-being and serve the needs of the community.

"Through a lens of public health, our focus now must be centered on supporting businesses during a recovery phase, conveying and implementing their wishes, and promoting the area," the statement said.

"Having a dedicated and available appointee from the municipality will better facilitate this period of transition. We will continue to work with all key stakeholders and our elected officials for their input as it relates to the neighbourhood and the businesses we represent."