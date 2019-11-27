Councillors to set table for another LRT contract debate

After a wild week that saw a shortage of trains on the new Confederation Line and eyebrow-raising technical scorecards released about SNC-Lavalin's extension of the Trillium Line, some city councillors will push Wednesday for more answers.

When city council meets today, some members are expected to give notice they want an external review of what led the City of Ottawa to sign with SNC-Lavalin to extend the north-south line to Riverside South and the airport.

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard said he and colleagues have been getting angry e-mails and phone calls from the public all week about both the procurement revelations and the existing trains' many technical problems.

"How do we restore public trust? How do we make sure that the process that was followed previously fully comes to light and is revealed in a way that the public again has confidence in our transit system and our senior leadership here at city hall?" Menard asked.

Menard seeks deeper dive

Menard wants a breakdown of how much it would cost to break off the $1 billion 30-year contract with Rideau Transit Maintenance, which is responsible for maintaining the entire system for the coming three decades.

As for the Stage 2 procurement, he wants to understand why city officials chose not to have provincial Crown agency Infrastructure Ontario oversee the procurement, as it did for Stage 1. Stage 2 was instead overseen by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

I'm hoping that council doesn't just say everything's fine, you know, tickety boo. I think that they'll be affected not just at the next election but throughout the rest of this term if that goes on. - Coun. Shawn Menard

And while the city's auditor-general found no rules were broken in that procurement, Menard wants to know what SNC-Lavalin said to alleviate the concerns of technical evaluators after their damning scorecards, as the auditor reported.

He said other councillors are also planning to file notices of motion.

Issues for Feb. 12 agenda

Filing notice means the issues will be debated at the following meeting, on Feb. 12, but whether full council approves them remains to be seen.

Menard and a group of his colleagues have not typically been successful in on votes such as overturning the heritage permit for the Chateau Laurier addition or repealing zoning for a Salvation Army shelter in Vanier.

On LRT, however, Menard said he said councillors aren't doing their jobs if they don't seek answers.

"I'm hoping that council doesn't just say everything's fine, you know, tickety boo. I think that they'll be affected not just at the next election but throughout the rest of this term if that goes on," Menard said.

"We need to be getting answers here and responding to the anger that's coming from the public rightfully."

Coun. Shawn Menard says residents are angry about the problems facing the new light rail system and the procurement for the next phase. He will be seeking an external review, to be debated at council on Feb. 12.

On Wednesday, council will also hear Mayor Jim Watson's annual speech about the state of the city.

They will debate a motion by Coun. Catherine McKenney to declare an affordable housing and homelessness emergency, as well as be asked to approve a new climate change master plan and tree by-law.

The city's medical officer of health will also provide an update on Ottawa Public Health's work related to the novel coronavirus.