Former Ottawa police officer acquitted of sexual assault

A former Ottawa police officer has been found not guilty of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in April 2019, according to his lawyer.

Sharmarke Ali, 34, was charged in May 2019 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in an alleged incident involving an 18-year-old woman while he was off duty.

Ali was on probation at the time and was fired from the force after the charges were laid.

"It's been a long process for him," said Michael Spratt, Ali's defence lawyer. "He's thankful that the court took the time to listen to all the evidence and found him not guilty."

The complainant told police that she'd been approached by a stranger on Rideau Street around 3 a.m. on April 13, 2019. Ottawa police said Ali was off duty at the time, but released no more information about the alleged incident.

CBC News reached out to the Crown but they declined to comment as the case is still in the appeal period.

During the course of the investigation, two other women came forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back to 2013. Ali will face those charges in court on Oct. 13.