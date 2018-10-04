Sharbot Lake still cleaning up after violent storm

The Ottawa and Gatineau areas weren't the only places damaged when a series of powerful storms and tornadoes swept through eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Sept. 21.

Environment Canada recorded a downburst that same day in Sharbot Lake, Ont., about 125 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. The small community forms part of the Township of Central Frontenac.

It was almost like a giant bulldozer went through and knocked all the trees down. - Greg Robinson, Central Frontenac's fire chief and manager of emergency services

Winds blowing up to an estimated 110 km/h created a path of destruction about 100 metres wide and four to five kilometres long, according to Greg Robinson, Central Frontenac's fire chief and manager of emergency services.

"I've been with the fire service for over 35 years and I've never seen that kind of wind damage to trees," Robinson told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Thursday.

"The difference between a downburst and a tornado is that in a downburst, the trees all go down in one direction — and that was very evident. It was almost like a giant bulldozer went through and knocked all the trees down."

Greg Robinson, Central Frontenac's fire chief and manager of emergency services, says the downburst created a path of destruction about four kilometre long. (Supplied)

Disaster relief 'a little disappointing'

Waterfront homes, cottages, garages and sheds were damaged, mostly by falling trees. A couple of farms saw extensive damage, roads were blocked and many hydro poles came down as well.

An assessment team from the province toured the area in the days following the storm, and the Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry enacted its disaster assistance program.

It gives residents in the area who don't have insurance the opportunity to apply for funds to make repairs. But Robinson said the funding can go toward fixing homes, but not necessarily toward fixing up properties as a whole.

"If you have a garage that was damaged or all your trees were destroyed, you probably won't get assistance for that. And that's been a little disappointing to our residents because that's been a huge amount of the damage," he said.

The powerful winds in Sharbot Lake forced this tree limb into the side of a home. (Guy MacLeod)

'Residents are very resilient'

Still, he said the town feels well supported by the province, and added that residents have been doing a lot of work to help themselves.

"One of the benefits of a rural community that was evident in this storm is that residents are very resilient and they get together and they get stuff done fairly quick," he said.

"The next day their chainsaws were out and they were doing what they needed to do to clean up their properties and get roadways opened up."