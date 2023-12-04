Police search Sharbot Lake property following murder charge

A large number of police officers could be seen fanning out around a rural property near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Monday as the investigation into the disappearance of Kevin Camilleri continues.

Some officers could be seen carrying hoses and hydraulic rescue tools toward a white house standing on a snowy hill. Others were seen looking through a car parked out front.

Police vehicles, including forensic vans and an underwater search and recovery truck, were lined up along the road.

Camilleri was reported missing Nov. 16. He had last been seen a week before, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In an update provided Saturday, OPP said Sebastian Johnston, 29, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Police have provided few other details, including whether a body has been located.

When asked whether remains had been found or if investigators had secured a confession, a spokesperson for Frontenac OPP did not answer.

"The OPP cannot confirm details of that investigation at this time, as the matter is before the court," wrote Const. Robert Martell in an email.

OPP officers could be seen carrying equipment to a house near Sharbot Lake on Dec. 4, 2023, as they investigate Camilleri's death. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Nor did Martell elaborate on any relationship or connection between the victim and Johnston, beyond that both men were from the Township of Central Frontenac.

Camilleri's family declined to comment and have asked that their privacy be respected.

People living near the property being searched by police on Monday told CBC they were familiar with Camilleri, but said he mostly kept to himself.

Martell said residents can expect an increased number of police officers in the area as the investigation continues.

"There is no … concern for the public safety at this time," he said.