Missing Sharbot Lake man's body found, say OPP

Police say they found the body of Kevin Camilleri of Sharbot Lake in Central Frontenac, Ont., who was reported missing in November.

In a news release Tuesday night, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed Camilleri was found dead but didn't disclose where his body was located.

On Monday, a large number of police officers could be seen fanning out around a rural property near Sharbot Lake. Some officers were seen carrying hoses and hydraulic rescue tools toward a white house on a snowy hill. Others were seen looking through a car parked out front.

People living near the property being searched by police on Monday told CBC they were familiar with Camilleri, but said he mostly kept to himself.

Camilleri, 59, was last seen on Nov. 9, and police began investigating his disappearance on Nov. 16.

Camilleri is shown in a photo released by OPP. (Submitted by OPP)

Over the weekend, OPP said Sebastian Johnston, 29, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

Police did not elaborate on any relationship or connection between Johnston and the victim beyond they were from Central Frontenac.

OPP said Tuesday their criminal investigation continues.

Sharbot Lake is about 70 kilometres north of Kingston.