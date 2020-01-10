Man struck, killed by transport truck in Sharbot Lake

A man hit by a transport truck on Highway 7 north of Kingston, Ont., has died, OPP say.

It happened in Sharbot Lake around 5:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

OPP said the vehicle did not stop. They are looking for its driver.

The Highway is closed in the area, about 70 kilometres north of Kingston and 115 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.