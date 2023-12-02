Murder charge laid in disappearance of Sharbot Lake man

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged somebody with murder in the recent disappearance of a man from Sharbot Lake, Ont.

Kevin Camilleri, 59, went missing on Nov. 9 and police began investigating his disappearance a week later.

On Saturday, the OPP said they had arrested and charged Sebastian Johnston, 29, from Central Frontenac County with first-degree murder. Johnston is in custody and will appear in court in Kingston on Thursday.

No other details were released, including whether Camilleri's body has been found. There was a heavy police presence in the Sharbot Lake area, including a search plane, around Nov. 24 when the OPP first announced the investigation.

The community is located about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

The OPP's investigation continues.