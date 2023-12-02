Murder charge laid in disappearance of Sharbot Lake man
Kevin Camilleri went missing back in November
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged somebody with murder in the recent disappearance of a man from Sharbot Lake, Ont.
Kevin Camilleri, 59, went missing on Nov. 9 and police began investigating his disappearance a week later.
On Saturday, the OPP said they had arrested and charged Sebastian Johnston, 29, from Central Frontenac County with first-degree murder. Johnston is in custody and will appear in court in Kingston on Thursday.
No other details were released, including whether Camilleri's body has been found. There was a heavy police presence in the Sharbot Lake area, including a search plane, around Nov. 24 when the OPP first announced the investigation.
The community is located about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.
The OPP's investigation continues.