Shannon Sargent's death was a homicide. Now what?

An inquest jury's verdict that Shannon Sargent's death at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) nearly seven years ago was a homicide does not necessarily halt her family's search for justice, lawyers familiar with the process say.

Sargent, who was Indigenous, died in her cell on July 20, 2016, less than two weeks after having open-heart surgery and just hours after being escorted to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital to undergo a medical assessment.

Instead of bringing her to the triage desk, however, the correctional officer in charge of the hospital escort picked up some missing paperwork and they returned to the jail.

During the coroner's inquest, which ended Wednesday after 13 days of sometimes emotional testimony, lawyers representing Sargent's family argued that amounted to an "omission of care" that might have contributed to her death.

"Part of that care and custody should have ensured her health and wellness, and the omission of the officer to actually have Shannon triaged arguably led to her not getting the medical attention she needed," said Christa Big Canoe, legal director of Aboriginal Legal Services and co-counsel for the family, in an interview with CBC's Ottawa Morning on Thursday.

"There was a lost opportunity to preserve life."

It's rare but not unheard of for a criminal investigation to follow a coroner's inquest, lawyers say. Here, a correctional officer leads a media tour of the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre in 2016. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

'It is rare, but it is possible'

The Coroners Act explicitly forbids an inquest jury from making any finding of legal responsibility or "expressing any conclusion of law," and any recommendations — the jury made 37 on Wednesday — cannot assign blame or "state or imply any judgment."

None of that precludes either civil action or a criminal investigation, however, particularly in cases where new evidence comes to light during an inquest.

"In appropriate circumstances, the Crown can go back and take a look at things if they want, based on a Coroners Act verdict," noted Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ. "It doesn't happen very often. It is rare, but it is possible."

Champ has represented families in at least three inquests, including the deaths of Cleve (Cas) Geddes and Justin St. Amour. Both cases involved young men with mental illness who took their own lives after spending time in segregation at OCDC.

The St. Amour case resulted in a civil suit that's still before the courts, Champ said.

In another infamous case, an inquest jury found that Ashley Smith — a troubled 19-year-old who in 2007 strangled herself in her cell at a women's prison in Kitchener, Ont., despite being on suicide watch — died by homicide.

Three guards and a supervisor were charged with criminal negligence causing death in that case, but the charges were later dropped. Smith's family also sued the Correctional Service of Canada for $11 million, and eventually settled out of court.

Ottawa lawyer Paul Champ has represented families in at least three inquests, including two involving inmate deaths at OCDC. One of those cases resulted in an ongoing civil suit, Champ said. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

'Overlaps' in law

While it may be tempting to assume a homicide verdict implies some level of criminal responsibility, Champ said that's not the goal of the inquest process.

"I know for non-lawyers it may seem kind of strange — and make no mistake, there are big overlaps in those areas of law — but it allows the community and the coroner and the jury to really get at what happened here, with the goal of preventing future deaths."

Champ wouldn't speculate on whether the Crown or police might take another look at the Sargent case, and Big Canoe said it's too early to predict what might happen next.

Criminal defence lawyer Mark Ertel called the Sargent verdict "very unusual" because it revolved around a failure to provide necessary care rather than a more tangible cause such as physical assault.

"It surprised me because it is such an unusual result," Ertel said, crediting the family and their counsel for "pushing hard for this finding."

He said he believes investigators will reopen the case, but warned the standard of proof is much higher in a criminal prosecution.

"I think they will," Ertel said. "I would be very surprised given the public outrage at what took place here if the police didn't at least follow up on their previous investigation of this."

