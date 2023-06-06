Shannon Sargent's death a homicide, inquest jury finds

Shannon Sargent's death in her cell at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) in 2016 was a homicide, the jury at a coroner's inquest has found.

The five jurors delivered their verdict late Wednesday afternoon following 13 days of sometimes emotional testimony from witnesses, experts and Sargent's family.

Sargent died on July 20, 2016, less than two weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery and just hours after being escorted to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital to undergo a medical assessment.

Instead of bringing her to the triage desk, however, the correctional officer in charge of the escort picked up some missing paperwork and they returned to the jail.

On Tuesday, counsel for Sargent's family said that amounted to an "omission of care," and asked the jury to list the manner of death as homicide because it amounted to inflicting harm.

The verdict does not carry with it any criminal responsibility or legal liability. Counsel for some of the parties involved in the inquest had urged the jury to define the manner of death as "undetermined."

One of the 37 recommendations issued Wednesday was that the Ministry of the Solicitor General ensure that correctional staff involved in medical escorts at OCDC and elsewhere should receive additional training. (CBC News)

37 recommendations

The jurors also made a total of 37 recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances. Most had been agreed to by the various parties involved in the inquest.

Among the key recommendations:

Correctional staff involved in medical escorts should receive additional training and annual refreshers.

Security footage should be preserved immediately after incidents at correctional facilities.

Jail staff should report any suspected breaches of their code of conduct to a supervisor.

Inmates should undergo a health assessment promptly after being admitted to OCDC.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General should look into "addictions-specific supports" for people in custody.

Inmates' medical records should be kept up to date.

The ministry should implement an enhanced admission protocol for inmates who disclose drug use.

The ministry should invite representatives of the Indigenous and Inuit communities to train frontline staff in "cultural awareness" and provide advice on health services for Indigenous inmates.

Correctional staff working with female inmates should receive specific training.

The ministry should conduct a "quality-of-care review" with staff whenever a critical incident such as a death in custody occurs.

Lists of inmates' next of kin should be kept up to date. (Sargent's family said they learned of her death through the media.)

The ministry should assess staffing levels at OCDC, including health unit staff.

The Ottawa Hospital should continue to revise its procedures when it comes to referring returning patients to specialists when they arrive at the ER, and maximize existing technology to keep tabs on their care plan.

The hospital should also provide staff with training regarding Indigenous patients.

The ministry and the hospital should work together to arrive at a joint protocol for medical escorts from OCDC, and streamline the electronic delivery of medical documentation.

Ottawa police should adhere to its policies and provide additional training on transporting prisoners to hospital.

The jury also agreed with a recommendation from Sargent's family that the ministry fund a public health campaign, created by Indigenous and Inuit urban organizations, that would be aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use disorders.

The full list of recommendations will be made public.