Shannon Sargent 'deserved the best of us,' jury hears as inquest adjourns

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the death of Shannon Sargent has begun deliberations following 13 days of testimony from witnesses and experts.

Sargent died in her cell at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre in the early morning hours of July 20, 2016. The 34-year-old Indigenous woman had undergone open-heart surgery less than two weeks earlier, and had been taken to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital twice the previous day complaining of chest pain.

Among the core questions the jury must answer is the manner of Sargent's death: natural causes, accident, suicide, homicide or "undetermined." This is only one upon which the various parties involved in the inquest have been unable to agree.

On Tuesday, counsel for Sargent's family urged jurors to designate her death a homicide because the correctional officers who escorted her to the hospital for the second time that day failed to get her triaged before returning to the jail.

In order to reach such a finding, however, at least three of the five jurors must agree that this "omission of care" amounted to inflicting a non-accidental injury.

Guard 'in the crosshairs'

On Wednesday, Leo Russomanno, co-counsel for Paul MacPherson, the jail guard who led that escort, admitted his client was "in the crosshairs," but called any evidence supporting a finding of homicide "woefully inadequate."

I think it's quite clear from the evidence that we heard that the system failed Shannon Sargent. - Leo Russomanno, counsel for Paul MacPherson

"A finding that this was not a homicide is not an endorsement of the system. I think it's quite clear from the evidence that we heard that the system failed Shannon Sargent," Russomanno said during his closing submission, adding it's an "obvious fact" that Indigenous people suffer disproportionately under the province's correctional system.

However, Russomanno argued the jury's job is to "dispassionately" assess the evidence, not to send a "resounding message" by finding Sargent's death was a homicide, as the family's lawyer suggested Tuesday.

Russomanno pointed to numerous examples of what he characterized as conflicting or unreliable testimony, and said there was little evidence to support the idea that MacPherson had acted deceitfully because he was angry over being sent out on a hospital escort, or that he even knew Sargent was in medical distress before he complained to colleagues.

"That is an extremely serious allegation to make against a person, that they were more concerned about their dinner plans … when they knew that a person was potentially in dire need of medical attention," Russomanno said, describing MacPherson as a "cog in the wheel" of a larger system.

"I'm not asking you to find that Mr. MacPherson was the employee of the month here."

A surveillance camera keeps watch outside the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre in 2016. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

The 'what if' question

Russomanno urged the jury to ignore the evidence of an expert witness who testified last week that, had Sargent been triaged at the Civic, she may have been admitted and might have had a "different outcome."

Inquest co-counsel Kate Forget argued it's an "indisputable fact" that had Sargent been brought to the triage desk during that second hospital visit she would have undergone another medical assessment, and urged the jury to accept the expert witness's testimony.

"We would move mountains — mountains — to make sure that our loved one was where they needed to be in order to increase their prospect of survivability, and Shannon was not afforded that prospect on July 19th of 2016," Forget concluded.

"She deserved the best of us, and did she receive the best of us? We have to ask ourselves that difficult question so we do not find ourselves here again."

The parties have jointly submitted a list of 33 recommendations for the jury to consider. The suggestions range from improving access to medical records to better training for jail staff.

No criminal responsibility

Whatever the jury's decision on the manner of Sargent's death, presiding officer Dr. Robert Reddoch reminded them it will not imply any criminal responsibility, legal liability or professional misconduct.

Reddoch also advised the jury to rely on the dictionary definition of the word "inflict" as they reach their decision on that key question of whether a non-accidental injury was inflicted upon Sargent.

The inquest ended Wednesday with a closing prayer from Elder Dorothy Peters, a member of the Jiima'aaganing (Seine River) First Nation, who asked the jurors "to be open-minded and come from a good place" as they begin their deliberations.

There is no deadline for their return, but any decisions and recommendations will be made public, Reddoch said.