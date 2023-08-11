Ottawa teacher charged with 5 counts of sexual assault, exploitation

Ottawa police have charged a woman who is a teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) following an investigation into alleged incidents involving one of her students this year.

Shannon Quinn, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The OCSB told CBC Friday that Quinn is currently suspended without pay.

In a media release, police said their investigation began last month. The incidents allegedly occurred between March and May of this year and involved a minor.

Quinn is also known as Shannon Greffe, according to police.

Police said they are concerned there may be other student victims. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.