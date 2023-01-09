Ottawa Senator Shane Pinto suspended for sports betting

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended for 41 games by the NHL for "activities relating to sports wagering."

"The League's investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games," the league said in a short Thursday afternoon memo.

It did not share any more details and said it considered the matter closed.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL player's association states "gambling on any NHL game is prohibited."

It does not mention gambling on other sports.

The Senators sent a separate statement that included an apology from Pinto to the league, team, city and his family.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team," he said in the statement.

The Senators called Pinto a valued member of the team who made unspecified poor decisions.

"While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community," the statement said.

"When the time is right and with the league's blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own."

Hasn't played yet this season

Pinto, 22, has played 99 games over three seasons with Ottawa, who chose him in the second round of the draft in 2019.

He played all 82 games for Ottawa last season earning 20 goals and 15 assists.

He is currently a restricted free agent whose rights belong to Ottawa, but does not have a contract and has not played this season.

League walking 'tight rope'

As recently as the 1990s, the major North American professional sports leagues wanted nothing to do with gambling, said Carleton University professor Liam Young.

In just three short decades, the leagues have done a "complete flip," said Young, who researches sports gambling.

"This case is part of that ongoing transformation, and it's really interesting watching the leagues try to walk this tightrope that they've created for themselves," he said.

"They have been used to occupying this moral position about gambling."

The NHL is now trying to walk that "tightrope," Young said, while keeping its new gambling industry partners happy.

Ottawa is visiting the New York Islanders tonight.