U of O student union approves external review of finances

The board of the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) has voted unanimously to allow an outside firm to take a look at its finances following allegations that members mismanaged student funds.

The 27-member board met Sunday, two days after university administration announced it was withholding transfer payments to the student union and demanding a forensic audit of its accounts.

Last week, the university's French-language student paper, La Rotonde, reported that Ottawa police are investigating members of the SFUO for misappropriation of funds for personal use.

The board voted Sunday to approve the external review, but said that review would not be made public.

None of the board members were willing to speak to Radio-Canada.

Student fees collected by the university are normally transferred to the student union so it can provide various activities and services, such as the University of Ottawa student transit pass.

After the allegations emerged, the university told Radio-Canada that student levies will still be in place.

Officials said the school would continue to cover the bills for some services, like the transit pass, on the union's behalf.



