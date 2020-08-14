Theatre director fired after woman details years of harassment

Samantha Clarke is seen backstage in 2010. (Facebook)

Samantha Clarke says she first met local theatre director Don Fex when she was 13 and he was casting for a production of Snow White with the Lakeside Players.

Clarke, now 20, alleges Fex made lewd and suggestive remarks, a pattern of sexual harassment that she says continued for years, including pressuring her to take part in lingerie and nude photo sessions when she was 15.

"He offered me opportunities at The Gladstone [Theatre] in exchange for naked pictures. I told him I wasn't interested in doing anything sexual — repeatedly," she told CBC News.

Clarke said Fex didn't let up and continued messaging her with inappropriate comments and requests for a photo shoot.

Clarke said at the time she confided in some older members of the theatre community, but they didn't seem to take it seriously. She eventually gave up acting.

"It was really, really hard to be in a space where everyone loves and supports [the person harassing you]," she said.

Samantha Clarke, who has accused former Gladstone Theatre manager Don Fex of sexual harassment, says the support from fellow members of the community has made telling her story easier. In a Facebook post that has since been removed, Fex wrote, "it was never my intention to make her feel" uncomfortable.

CBC News reached out to Fex numerous times, but he did not respond.

Last week, Clarke brought her accusations to The Gladstone, where Fex was working as a stage manager.

He was subsequently fired, but the way The Gladstone handled the complaint has landed the Little Italy performance space in a storm of controversy that's rocked Ottawa's tight-knit theatre community.

Clarke kept a record of the messages Fex sent her through the years, and showed them to three members of The Gladstone's board of directors on Aug 10.

Although Fex was not working at The Gladstone at the time of the alleged harassment, she thought the theatre's management should know about his behaviour.

"I shared pages and pages of evidence, years worth of harassment and abuse along with my story, asking for them to send me a copy of their harassment policy and to do an internal investigation. It was my full intention to keep everything private," Clarke said.

Later that day, Fex, who is also the artistic director of Kraken Theatre, posted a message on Facebook — which has since been deleted — in which he appeared to acknowledge his actions and referred to the fact that Clarke had approached his employers. He also messaged Clarke alluding to her complaints to The Gladstone.

Clarke said she was blindsided and frightened to learn that Fex knew about her private conversations with The Gladstone management.

Believing that her complaint had been leaked to him by a board member, she decided to publicly air her accusations on Facebook.

"This is the most difficult position I've ever been put into. I was rushed into this. I wasn't ready," Clarke said.

"My biggest concern now was that other people are also going to be afraid to come forward because of The Gladstone's response and because my confidentiality wasn't respected."

Clarke's online account describing her experiences and The Gladstone's handling of the matter has created a flurry of outrage throughout the local theatre community.

An open letter, which has garnered more than 800 signatures, is calling on the theatre to fire Fex and conduct "a full internal investigation into the alleged abuse of the minor."

Numerous others posted messages calling for a boycott of the theatre.

In two public statements, The Gladstone Theatre acknowledged the issue and voiced support for the victim. Without naming Fex or Clarke, the statement said the employee at the centre of the accusations no longer works there. In a second statement, it confirmed a member of the board had voluntarily resigned.

"The Gladstone Theatre stands with the victim in this case, we believe the victim wholeheartedly," said Laura Hall, chair of The Gladstone's board of directors.

"It breaks my heart to know that something like this could happen to a child in a community that she trusted," said Hall, who has held the volunteer position since January.

Laura Hall, chair of the board of directors for the Gladstone Theatre, says Ottawa's theatre community has been vocal in its response to the harassment allegations and in its criticism of the theatre's board.

Theatre took immediate action

Hall said the theatre took immediate action after speaking with Clarke and launched an internal investigation in consultation with legal and human resources advisers.

"As soon as we had everything in order, we terminated the employment of the theatre manager and made a public statement," Hall said.

Hall said it's important to point out that the incidents happened before Fex was employed at the theatre, and there were no complaints about his behaviour while he worked there.

Clarke said she has been overwhelmed by the support she's received from well-wishers in the community, including some who shared similar experiences of sexual harassment while working in the theatre world. She has also filed a complaint with Ottawa police.

"I've been so amazed and overwhelmed, a part of me wishes that I did this even sooner," Clarke said.