Police searching for man charged with sexually assaulting minor

Ottawa police are trying to track down a man charged with sexual assault with a weapon against a child under 16.

The 37-year-old Ottawa man was also charged Sunday with two counts of forcible confinement, robbery with a weapon and three counts of uttering death threats.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, the charges are related to incidents involving two teenage girls that happened early Friday evening in the city's west end.

Police say the man doesn't have a fixed address, and are asking anyone with details on his whereabouts since Nov. 1 to come forward.

Investigators with the force's sexual assault and child abuse unit are concerned there could be other victims.