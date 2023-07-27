Sexual assault trial of former healer hears closing arguments

The trial of a former traditional healer at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa charged with sexual assault finished Monday with closing arguments.

Ralph King, 60, was in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa this week charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Three women, who can't be named because of a publication ban, testified King inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the Wabano Centre in the spring of 2021.

King, who was at Wabano between November 2020 and March 2021, denied the unwanted touching but admitted to behaving inappropriately. An Ojibwe-Anishinābeg healer from Moose Deer Point First Nation, King was charged in March 2022.

Each of the women who testified described King using a deer bone while inappropriately touching them during healing sessions.

King's lawyer Celine Dostaler argued her client's testimony cast doubt on that claim.

"It is clear he touches the body only with the bone, not the hand," she said, telling the court the witnesses either didn't recall giving consent or were not credible.

A conviction of sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.

Crown says accused 'abused his position of trust'

Crown lawyer Julia Dales argued that while King testified he always sought consent before touching clients, he admitted under cross-examination that he couldn't recall if he always did so.

The court should have no difficulty accepting what the witnesses said and "reject everything that the accused said. He lied," she said.

"Mr. King abused his position of trust in respect of the women who sought his healing," Dales said. "Under the guise of helping women who came to see him with their pain and trauma, women who trusted him to heal them, he instead touched their bodies for his own sexual gratification, knowing even by his own admission that he could not heal at least their psychological issues."

A sentencing decision is expected in November.

Wabano terminated its relationship with King and banned him from its premises in the spring of 2021, following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour," according to an internal memo from April that year.